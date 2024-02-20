Fiery crash kills one in Jackson County; FHP

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Jackson County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in the inside left lane and then traveled off the paved portion of the roadway which resulted in the driver crashing into County Road 195 overpass.

After striking the overpass, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, reports show.

Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Alford Fire Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.

