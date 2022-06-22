Fiery crash landing at Miami airport captured on video

A passenger jet crash-landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday, causing a fire and prompting three people to seek medical attention for minor injuries, officials said.

The Red Air flight from the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, caught fire while landing, which was captured on video.

It had 126 people on board, but only three people suffered injuries, which were described as minor, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said.

"Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage," the department tweeted.

A Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic up in flames after landing at Miami’s International Airport. (NBC News)

Miami International Airport said the aircraft's front landing gear collapsed, apparently causing the fire.

Cellphone video from inside the cabin, obtained by NBC Miami, shows people scrambling for the exits and rushing down inflatable slides.

Flight tracking website FlightAware identified the aircraft as a twin-engine McDonnell Douglas MD-82. The two-hour flight was 42 minutes late after taking off 36 minutes past its scheduled departure time, the site reports.

It reported a landing time of 5:38 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the landing involved a "runway excursion." Its investigators were expected to be on-scene Wednesday, it said.

The crash landing prompted some flight delays Tuesday night, the Miami airport said.