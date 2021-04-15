A fiery crash involving a Florida rapper shut down a section of State Road 112 for hours

Michelle Marchante
·2 min read
A crash involving a Florida rapper and a tractor trailer that caught fire shut down a section of State Road 112 for several hours Thursday while crews investigated and cleaned up the mess.

The crash between an SUV and the truck happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All lanes between 17th and 22nd avenues were closed for at least four hours.

The collision caused the driver of the tractor trailer to lose control and crash into one of the expressway’s concrete barrier walls. The tractor trailer spilled about 100 gallons of fuel onto the roadway and later caught fire, said Lt. Alejandro Camacho, an FHP spokesman.

The driver was able to get out of the burning tractor trailer and only had minor burns, Camacho said.

The man behind the wheel of the Audi SUV was Florida rapper Tafia, a member of his entourage confirmed to the Miami Herald. He was not injured. His involvement in the crash was first reported by Local 10.

Tafia is from North Miami and is signed under Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers label. In February, he made it onto Miami New Times list of “Ten Miami rappers to watch in 2021” and has 73.9K followers on Instagram.

Camacho, the FHP spokesman, said he could not confirm the identity of the people involved in the crash.

The roadway reopened by 9:30 a.m. FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

This article will be updated.

