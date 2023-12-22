Fiery crash shuts down section of Florida’s Turnpike in Lake County

Drivers on Florida’s Turnpike need to use extra caution and seek alternative routes after a crash and vehicle fire on Friday.

The crash and vehicle fire happened around 10:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 281.

All southbound lanes are shut down in the area as crew work to clear the wreckage.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and if there were any injuries.

The incident is also impacting northbound traffic on the Turnpike with one lane closed to drivers.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

