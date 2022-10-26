I-75 reopens after fiery crash involving tractor-trailer kills 3

UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol has released more details about the fatal crash on I-75 near Ocala that killed three people.

A 2017 Subaru and a tractor trailer pulling a dump trailer were heading south on I-75 when as some point, they came into contact with each other.

After the initial contact, both vehicles cut through the center median guardrail into the northbound lanes, causing a series of collisions with a 2021 Ram 3500 truck pulling a gooseneck trailer, and a 2022 Chevrolet SUV.

The tractor-trailer and the SUV were engulfed in flames before coming to a rest.

The driver of the tractor/trailer, the driver of the pickup and the driver of the SUV were all pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital.

All northbound lanes of I-75 have reopened.

Three people died Wednesday afternoon in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash was reported shortly before 1:15 p.m. at mile marker 337 near State Road 44.

Investigators said a large amount of “debris, vehicles and burnt materials” was strewn across the interstate.

The northbound lanes were closed as investigators mapped the scene and gathered evidence.

One northbound lane has reopened. Drivers are advised to seek other routes until the road has fully reopened.

