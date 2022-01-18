Fiery debate over voting rights on Senate floor
The Senate moved ahead with a debate on a bill that expands voting rights, even though the bill appears doomed to fail on the floor. Nineteen states have already imposed new voting restrictions.
The statement comes after Sinema doubled down on her opposition to overhauling the filibuster, effectively killing Biden's push for voting rights legislation.
"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."
As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a
They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.
Democrats' attempts to circumvent filibuster will not be 'cost-free,' McConnell warns
The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.
Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.
REUTERSSteve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona. “The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.Trumpworld Assembles in Arizona to Spew Garba
Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.
"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...
Vice President Harris said Monday that she is "not going to absolve" any member of the Senate who will not take action to pass voting rights legislation when she was asked specifically about Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).Why it matters: The Senate this week will take up voting legislation that's already passed in the House. The bill is certainly doomed, due to a lack of Republican support and a refusal from Manchin and Sinema to change the filibuster rule.Get market ne
Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Doral golf resort in the Miami area, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the one-two punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns. In a news release Monday, the 45th president called the plans for his sprawling Trump National Doral resort “perhaps the most exciting development in the country” but was short on details such as the size of the homes and what they may cost. The Doral, the biggest revenue generator among Trump's 17 golf properties, has been a drain on the business in recent years.
These are the Senate races worth tracking, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, as 34 seats in the 100-member chamber are up for grabs this year.
The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.
Athletes and coaches have as much right as anyone in this country to express their points of view. They don’t suddenly stop being citizens when they walk onto the field. | Opinion
Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.
Senate Democrats are scrambling for a Plan B to pass voting rights legislation after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced last week that they would not vote to change the Senate's filibuster rule despite the pleading of President Biden. Now some Democrats are discussing a novel approach to circumventing a Republican filibuster that may allow voting rights legislation to pass with 51 votes without changing the...
Deidre DeJear, a prominent Democrat running for governor, is speaking out about why she didn't join a standing ovation acknowledging Iowa's law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds' state address last week.Driving the news: Iowa Field Report, a conservative news outlet, tweeted a picture of DeJear sitting during the governor's speech. She was attending as a guest of Iowa Rep. Chris Hall of Sioux City.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: DeJear
Kent Nishimura/GettyDemocrats have the opportunity to do something that is good for the country, that would be commonsensical and populist. So why won’t Nancy Pelosi let them?I’m talking about the “Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act,” introduced by the Democratic senators Mark Kelly and Jon Ossoff. This legislation (like a similar bill offered by Republican Josh Hawley) would prohibit members of Congress and their families (such as Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi) from buying and selling stocks w