Fiery head-on collision rocks New Jersey neighborhood

A fiery head-on collision in Paramus was so loud, residents say it rocked the neighborhood.

Video Transcript

- Now at 11:00, a fiery wrong way crash in New Jersey. Two cars up in flames after slamming into each other head on. It happened in the Bergen County borough of [? Paramus. ?]

- Good Samaritans rushing in to help pull victims out. Here's Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim.

CEFAAN KIM: It was a fiery crash in Paramus tonight, the result of a head-on collision. So loud, residents say, it rocked the neighborhood.

CORENE BRUHNS: It was the loudest crash that I have ever heard. It just sounded like things were splintering. It's [? a bit ?] like the house shook for a second.

CEFAAN KIM: The violent collision happened right in front of Corene Bruhns' home on Paramus Road. Seconds after the crash, she came out and saw one vehicle already had flames shooting from the hood. Neighbors say three or four drivers immediately began pulling the occupants out of the two vehicles, an SUV with two men on the wrong side of the road and another vehicle with a woman inside. Witnesses say minutes after they were pulled from their vehicles, both cars went up in flames. There was gas leaking, and then explosion after explosion. That went on for several minutes.

CORENE BRUHNS: You start hearing popping noises. The fire started going off in the air. We saw one of the phone wires-- It seemed to hit the telephone wire, and that hit the ground, and that caught on fire. And there was just repeated explosions from both cars.

CEFAAN KIM: Neighbors say one of the good Samaritans who pulled the victims from the wreckage was off-duty law enforcement. It happened around 5:30 tonight. The two men were injured, but appeared to be OK. The female driver was seriously hurt.

The big question, of course, is what caused this crash. Why did that driver drive the wrong way down that road? The Bergen County Prosecutor's office, along with Bergen police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, is investigating.