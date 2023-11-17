Fiery multi-vehicle accident shuts down highway, causes power outage in Catawba County

A major accident involving multiple vehicles shut down Highway 16 in Catawba County, Bandys Fire Department says.

Just before midnight Thursday, Bandys Fire Department posted on Facebook that up to five vehicles were involved in the accident.

One tractor-trailer caught on fire, and power lines fell across all lanes of the highway near Buffalo Shoals Road in Newton, North Carolina.

A medical helicopter was requested, and multiple emergency departments were dispatched to help.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area while they investigate. The roadway is expected to be shut down until 8 a.m.

When it first happened, more than 500 residents lost power. At the time this article was published, the number dropped to below 30 consumers.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

