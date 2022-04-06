Fiery rhetoric flies on House floor as lawmakers pass bills aimed at reducing crime

Tensions rose over several proposals aimed at crime reduction at the state Capitol Tuesday night in debates that stretched late into the night.

Republicans accused Democrats of trying to "rewrite history" and failing to address a "public safety crisis," in the words of House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs.

Even after the harsh rhetoric, Republicans joined Democrats in the House in approving seven bills aimed at tackling a rise in some types of violent crime. All were passed unanimously or with near-unanimous bipartisan majorities.

The legislation passed by in the House heads to the Senate. If it passes there, it will need the governor's approval before becoming law.

The proposals contain a wide range of measures, with each bill in some way directing more resources to police departments around the state or by creating programs explicitly set up to give benefits to police officers.

HB 1097 extends the "Gang RICO" act which makes it easier to prosecute members of street gangs. It passed 110-2.

HB 1100 increases penalties for adults who involve children in carjackings and provides grants to programs helping youth at risk of being involved in carjackings. 107-0-1.

HB 1095 creates "co-responder" programs in several cities around the state, including Springfield. It passed 109-0-1.

HB 1103 expands the state's expressway camera program to 21 counties, including Sangamon, and allows footage to be kept for six months and shared between departments. 89-4-1.

HB 1568 institutes a variety of programs aimed at increasing retention and recruitment of police officers, including offering new retirement benefits to sheriff's deputies around the state. It passed 94-5-3.

HB 1571 directs the state's Department of Human Services to create a program to help people find off-hours child care. It passed 113-0.

HB 1321 creates a fund and grant program to provide behavioral health services to first responders. It passed 113-0.

The package of bills came out of a working group of Democratic lawmakers led by Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria.

"Today we came together to pass a responsible series of proposals that will make our communities safer, support law enforcement, and help crime victims receive the care they deserve," said Gordon-Booth in a statement from just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Gordon-Booth was the lead sponsor of HB 1095, which creates "co-responder" pilot programs in East St. Louis, Springfield, Peoria and Waukegan. These programs will be specialized units within the police departments of those cities employing social workers. The bill states these social workers would "provide trauma-informed crisis intervention, case management, advocacy and ongoing emotional support" to victims of crimes.

The bill also retools an existing program to provide financial assistance to victims and witnesses of violent crime to cover moving costs or some living expenses. The program this bill is updating has been unfunded since at least 2018, according to records from the state's comptroller.

This provision has drawn praise from some victims rights advocates.

"Protecting witnesses helps bring an end to further violence and a cycle of victimization that has been going on for too long," said Gloria Hicks, East St. Louis coordinator for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice at a press conference on Friday.

Other proposals aim at expanding toolkits of police in investigating crime. Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, was the lead sponsor of HB 1103, which expands the state's highway camera system.

Currently, highways in Cook County are monitored by police using a system of license plate reading cameras. Greenwood's bill would expand this program to 21 counties around Illinois, including the collar counties and Sangamon. It also expands the eligible uses for theses cameras from firearms investigations to any law enforcement investigation conducted by any law enforcement agency. These images would be exempt from the state's public record request law, the Freedom of Information Act.

The bill also allocates $1 million to pay out to owners of residential security cameras to submit footage to law enforcement in exchange for a $100 reward if the footage leads to a criminal conviction.

Greenwood's bill was subject to criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, despite ultimately passing.

"I don't think it should be exempt from FOIA. That's a major red flag," said Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Evanston, who broke with her party and voted no on the bill. She also criticized the bill's residential security camera program.

"I don't think that's a direction we want to go," said Cassidy.

Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, meanwhile had issues with the bill's similarities to past legislation.

"In 2021, I filed HB 808 and I wrote it specifically to get more cameras in target areas outside of Cook County," said Mazzochi.

Mazzochi's proposal was limited to a five-mile radius around Cook County and was never debated on the House floor. Mazzochi voted in favor of Greenwood's bill.

"I can live with 'better late than never,'" she said.

The theme of feeling left out of the legislative process was echoed by several other Republicans, including Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield and Durkin, the top Republican in the House.

"You don't ask for our consultation, you do don't ask for our counsel, that's fine," said Durkin. "We'll leave it to the voters in the fall."

House Republicans, along with their Senate counterparts, have introduced several of their own packages aimed at reducing crime, though none of those proposals made it very far in the legislative process.

Despite the fact that that he personally voted in favor of every one of the bills in this package, Durkin offered a general response to the collection of legislation on the House floor Tuesday night.

"None of these bills are going to rein in this extremely reckless 'no cash bail' law that you all championed last year," said Durkin.

Lawmakers passed the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act in January 2021. The law directed the state's court system to create a new system of pre-trial detention without the use of cash bail by 2023. This made Illinois the first state to eliminate the practice. He and other Republicans have been critical of this provision throughout this legislative session, despite the fact it has yet to be implemented.

Crime in Illinois is actually down overall in recent years, steadily falling from its peak in the 1990s, according Federal Bureau of Investigation data. Though violent crime did increase in 2020, the most recent year with complete data. Despite the increase, the rate of violent crime is 52% of what it was in 1991.

