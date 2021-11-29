A vehicle struck a cement culvert and caught on fire, claiming a life in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to the Youngsville Police Department.

Officers with the department responded about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of East Milton Avenue in Youngsville.

They found a vehicle that had struck a cement culvert and was fully engulfed in flames, with the driver trapped inside, reads a police release.

The driver, later identified as 24-year-old, Tyler Xavier Johnson of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. No more details can be released at this time, police said.

More: Police investigating 4-year-old's suspicious death as homicide

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Fiery single-vehicle crash claims life in Youngsville