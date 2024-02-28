Fiery Yuba City crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized. Here’s what police say may have caused it

A woman was killed and a motorist hospitalized after their allegedly speeding SUV crashed into a light pole and burst into flames Wednesday in Yuba City, police said.

Yuba City police officers were called about 8 a.m. to Highway 20 and Rocca Way, a four-way intersection featuring shopping complexes on all corners, according to a Yuba City Police Department social media post.

Police said evidence collected at the scene indicated that a Toyota Rav4 driving eastbound on Highway 20, also known on that stretch as Colusa Highway, smashed into a light pole on the southeast side of the intersection. The driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries, police said.

No one else was injured, police said. The woman’s identity will be determined by the Sutter County Coroner’s Office.