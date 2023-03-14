Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Fiesta Restaurant Group's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In January 2023, Fiesta Restaurant Group had US$32m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$4.0m. So it had a cash runway of about 8.0 years from January 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Fiesta Restaurant Group reduced its cash burn by 24% during the last year. And operating revenue was up by 8.4% too. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Fiesta Restaurant Group Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Fiesta Restaurant Group has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a market capitalisation of US$202m and burnt through US$4.0m last year, which is 2.0% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About Fiesta Restaurant Group's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Fiesta Restaurant Group is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. We think it's very important to consider the cash burn for loss making companies, but other considerations such as the amount the CEO is paid can also enhance your understanding of the business. You can click here to see what Fiesta Restaurant Group's CEO gets paid each year.

