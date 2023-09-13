Fiesta robber flees police, later terrorizes random family, HPD says
"He's a violent individual." Chief Troy Finner and HPD detectives sounded the alarm about one person they believe set off a crime spree, including the sexual assault of someone.
"He's a violent individual." Chief Troy Finner and HPD detectives sounded the alarm about one person they believe set off a crime spree, including the sexual assault of someone.
Considering a CD. Here are the pros and cons of this safe, time-deposit account.
You can also get these premium true wireless earbuds with gold plating.
Here's what happened the last time they graced the VMAs stage.
The Pro Access Tailgate is Ford's answer to other trick tailgates in the full-size pickup tailgate wars.
In the world of console video games, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo stand as titans. For PC gamers, however, Steam reigns supreme. Valve's distribution platform may not be the only place to buy and play games on the PC, but it's easily among the largest, oldest and most iconic. Today, Valve is celebrating Steam's 20th anniversary.
An actual dining table is how you can spot the real adults (hi, you!) from the baby undergrads.
Court filings have revealed new details about the FTC’s investigation into Elon Musk over his handling of privacy and security issues at X.
Music's biggest stars made sure that the fashions were as fun as ever.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
Eric Nicksick coached Sean Strickland to an upset win over Israel Adesanya. Nicksick is from a family of coaches, but he got into MMA coaching almost by accident.
Want a more modern zapper? We also spotted a No. 1 bestselling Toshiba stunner massively marked down.
Amazon shoppers agree that this floral midi dress is so similar to the $250 Réalisation Par one that you can't even tell the difference.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
The Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case against Google kicked off in court today, marking the beginning of a trial that will stretch on for months, potentially upending the tech world in the process. At issue is Google’s search business. The Justice Department says that Google has run afoul of antitrust laws in the course of maintaining its top spot in search, while the tech giant argues that it maintains its dominance naturally by offering consumers a superior product.
TikTok has launched its official TikTok Shop in an attempt to capitalize on the app's popularity.
Apple debuted its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lines. Here's what it's like to use them.
They're so good for snacking! The post Everyone’s obsessed with tiny bowls right now — shop the best ones from Williams Sonoma, Our Place and more appeared first on In The Know.
This week, Devindra chats with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt about Bethesda’s latest massive open world title, and why it just feels like Fallout 4 in space.
When was the last time you washed your towel? The post Here’s how often you should wash your towels, according to a cleaning expert appeared first on In The Know.
The boss of Goldman Sachs said "we feel good about where we are" as the Wall Street giant navigates a series of challenges.