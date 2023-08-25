Fifa needs to take responsibility for Luis Rubiales' misogynistic behaviour

For the past five days, Spain’s national women’s team should have been basking in glory following their World Cup triumph. Instead, their own federation has become the laughing stock of the world.

The headlines have been dominated by Luis Rubiales, who, for now, remains president of the Spanish football federation following his unsolicited kiss with midfielder Jennifer Hermoso after Spain’s victory over England.

On Friday, as the world eagerly anticipated his resignation, Rubiales, in an extraordinary show of defiance, did the exact opposite. He doubled down on the apology he half-heartedly issued earlier this week, stressing his “peck” with the Spanish star, on the biggest stage of all, was “consensual” before going on to lecture the room about “false feminism”. Talk about playing the scapegoat.

“No voy a dimitir!” he barked, no less than five times as if to convince himself that he was doing the right thing, to a room predominantly made up of men, who broke into muted applause. These, incidentally, were the same men who threw their support behind Jorge Vilda, the Spanish women’s head coach when players spoke out about his disciplinarian regime last year in a squad mutiny.

Here was a chauvinist male resorting to the lowest possible tactic in his attempt to cling to power, determined to not let go of his own dictatorship. It is hard to know what is more staggering – the fact that Rubiales had the sheer audacity to deem it perfectly acceptable to continue in his role after sexually assaulting a female player (an act so deplorable it has riled Spanish politicians and even the country’s prime minister and sparked a social media storm this past week), or the fact his chummy pals from the Spanish football federation wholeheartedly endorsed him. Over the course of his painful monologue, all the progress that women’s football has made over the past decade threatened to be ripped apart by this crass act of unforgivable defiance.

Or was it? Because what Rubiales and his cronies did not factor into their thinking was the visceral backlash from not just the women’s game, but the world of football itself.

No sooner had Rubiales finished addressing the room did Borja Iglesias, the Spain and Real Betis striker, announce on social media that he would not play for the national team again while Rubiales was in power. “I’ve taken the decision to not play for Spain until things change and these types of acts remain unpunished,” he said.

Alexia Putellas, Spain’s female Ballon d’Or winner and one of the greatest footballers the game has seen, was another who publicly threw her support behind Hermoso. “It’s finished,” she said. “I’m with you, Jenni.”

Mapi Leon, one of Spain’s stars who missed the World Cup after standing her ground in protest of Vilda, also weighed in. “The images speak for themselves,” she said. “It is unacceptable. For all the women, with you Jenni.” Hours later the Spanish women’s team issued a joint statement to say they would no longer represent their country until the federation’s leadership was replaced. Hermoso, who should have been having the most celebratory week of her life, but has been caught in this social media crossfire, set the record straight last night. “I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and in no case did I seek to lift the president,” she said. “I do not tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said.”

Jennifer Hermoso has received widespread backing from the football community - Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

Of all the villains in this sorry saga, we should point the finger at Fifa, given how sluggish football’s global governing body has been to act in this painful episode. Its silence in the wake of the Rubiales affair has been deafening, while its apathy has only served to validate his behaviour. That it took Fifa four whole days to open disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales screams everything about how seriously it takes women’s safety. This act of sexual violence happened on its watch, on its stage, yet it has failed in its duty.

It has been less than a week since Gianni Infantino, Fifa’s president, pontificated his patronising pile of horse manure that was supposed to be a rallying cry to women. Instead it was a condescending reminder that they can do anything in the patriarchal minefield of football to succeed – but on one condition. “Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to change,” he said, in a speech that went down like a lead balloon.

Well, women have picked their battle. They are waging war on Rubiales and the toxic system that needs to be drastically overhauled to ensure such a brazen act can never happen in football again. How hollow Infantino’s words ring now.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.