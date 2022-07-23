Fife man was major drug-ring leader linked to a Mexican cartel, authorities say

A Fife man who led a Mexican cartel-linked drug trafficking ring pleaded guilty this week for his role in bringing more than 120 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl pills and cocaine into Western Washington, federal authorities announced Friday.

Luis Arturo Magana-Ramirez, 34, entered the plea deal in U.S. District Court in Seattle and could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The agency said that Magana-Ramirez, in addition to being responsible for the transnational organization’s transportation of large quantities of drugs into the region, also threatened to beat or kill people who owed money to the ring, leading authorities to move in to protect a target in at least one instance.

A 26-year-old Kent man, described as a “trusted lieutenant” to Magana-Ramirez, also pleaded guilty this week to trafficking heroin and methamphetamine for the organization, which law enforcement linked to the CJNG cartel in Mexico. Jorge Mondragon admitted to being involved in threatening violence over drug debts, according to the agency.

The guilty pleas followed an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tacoma Resident Office, which partnered with other law enforcement agencies.

“During the investigation, Mondragon also threatened to leave one target needing a wheelchair and law enforcement had to intervene,” the agency said in a news release.

Magana-Ramirez, who faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, was arrested in July 2020. The agency said he had two firearms at the time — one which was stolen — and that he was barred from having any guns because he was in the country illegally from Mexico.

Mondragon also faces life in prison and a a mandatory minimum of 10 years behind bars when he is expected to be sentenced in October. Authorities found a stolen firearm and another gun — both which Mondragon was barred from possessing due to his criminal record — when he was arrested in July 2020 after jumping an embankment and then running from police, the agency said.

As part of the plea deals for Magana-Ramirez and Mondragon, prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than 17 years and 11 years in prison, respectively. However, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour does not have to follow those recommendations, the agency said.