Fife police car stolen by suspect hits trooper’s car, hurting 2

A trooper and a Washington State Patrol employee were hurt when the patrol car they were in was hit by a suspect in a stolen police car.

Fife Police officers had stopped a car and were holding several suspects at gunpoint when one suspect stole a Fife police car.

At 12:26 a.m. Thursday, a trooper heading north on Portland Avenue in Tacoma was looking for the suspect when the stolen police car came out of an alley and hit the trooper’s car.

A WSP civilian employee who was in the trooper’s car broke a bone in the crash. The trooper was also hurt but the injuries were not serious.

The suspect, who troopers say was impaired, was immediately arrested.

Charges the suspect may face include vehicular assault.