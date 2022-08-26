Fife Police Department needs help finding man missing since June

Fife Police Department
Allen Siegler
·1 min read

The Fife Police Department made a public call Friday for information that might help officers locate a missing man.

Robert Allen Shorter, 53, has been missing since June 2022, according to a department Twitter post. It stated that he is believed to be homeless and could be experiencing a mental health crisis. He is described as a Black man, about 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of Shorter’s whereabouts is asked to call the department at 253-922-6633.

