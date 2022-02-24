Fife police investigating after attempted abduction of high school student

A man lured a high school student into his car Wednesday morning in Fife in an attempted abduction outside the school, police said. The student jumped from the car after being driven two blocks.

Fife Police Department officers responded about 8:15 a.m. to an unspecified high school for a report of an attempted abduction, according to a news release from the department. The student reported they entered a dark blue passenger car under a false pretense.

The driver was described as a man who was about 30 years old.

Police did not disclose where the attempted abduction occurred or how the student was lured into the car. A representative from FPD was not immediately available for more information.

The student was driven about two blocks from the school before they realized something was wrong, police said. As traffic slowed, the student jumped from the vehicle and called 911.

Fife police are continuing to investigate.