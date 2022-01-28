Fife police investigating homicide after man is fatally shot at motel

A man called 911 early Friday morning saying that he had been shot inside a Fife motel room, police said. Officers responded to the motel and found a 30-year-old man shot.

Fife Police Department officers responded about 12:40 a.m. to the motel in the 3100 block of Pacific Highway East, Assistant Chief Dave Woods said. Woods said officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Fire crews provided medical aid to the man, but he died at the scene. The man has not been identified. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they have little information to work off of. Woods said a few people who were nearby dispersed when police arrived, and officers don’t have any cooperating witnesses.

“We’re trying to piece it together right now,” Woods said.

Evidence from the scene was processed overnight. Woods said detectives were reviewing surveillance footage and canvassing the area to try to find more information.