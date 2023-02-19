Fife Police investigating reported afternoon road-rage shooting that injured two men

Fife Police are investigating a reported road rage incident that sent two men in their 30s to an area hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to an online statement from police, the confrontation began at 2:50 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5. Two vehicles exited at 54th Avenue East. Stopped in traffic, a passenger in the first vehicle stepped out.

At approx. 2:50pm today 2 vehicles southbound I-5 were involved in a road rage incident. Both exited at 54th and while stopped for traffic in the 1800 block of 54th the passenger of the front vehicle got out and fired several rounds into the second vehicle. pic.twitter.com/OTGEAnbn65 — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) February 19, 2023

The passenger reportedly fired multiple shots into the second vehicle, police said. The driver and back passenger in the second vehicle were hit, but their injuries were not life-threatening, police said. A third passenger was unhurt.

Police did not announce any arrests. The investigation is continuing.