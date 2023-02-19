Fife police investigating road rage shooting incident

Fife police are investigating a road rage shooting that led to two people being injured on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fife Police Department, two cars were headed south on Interstate 5 when they became involved in a road rage incident around 2:50 p.m.

The drivers of both cars exited at 54th Avenue East. While stopped in traffic in the 1800 block of 54th Avenue East, the passenger of the car in front got out and fired several rounds into the second car.

The driver and the back passenger of the second car, both men in their 30s, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The front passenger was not injured.