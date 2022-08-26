Fife police searching for missing man who may be suffering mental health crisis

Fife police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Robert Allen Shorter has been missing from Fife since June and is believed to be homeless in the Tacoma area.

He is Black, 53 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 150 pounds with brown eyes, and brown and partially gray hair.

His family says he may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information on Shorter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fife Police Department at 253-922-6633.