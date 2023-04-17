15 arrested after large groups of young adults, juveniles swarmed downtown Saturday night, police say

Several large groups of young adults and juveniles swarmed downtown Saturday night leading to 15 arrests and sparking concern from activists and local officials about how to deal with the fallout of crime, especially as warmer weather looms.

Chicago police said in a statement officers responded to several groups downtown Saturday night “engaging in reckless and disruptive behavior putting themselves and the public at risk for harm.”

“The top priority of the Chicago Police Department is the safety and security of all residents and visitors at all times in all parts of the city,” the statement said.

As a result of the groups gathering, nine adults and six juveniles were arrested. Most of the charges were for reckless conduct, however, a 16-year-old boy was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and a firearm was recovered, police said. An adult and a juvenile were also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to enjoy all that Chicago has to offer including the popular downtown area, but criminal activity will never be tolerated. Those engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable,” the statement said.

Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards said in a statement while Saturday night’s events are “not a frequent occurrence,” the organization is “prepared to work with all relevant partners and parties in response to when these trends are detected.”

“We are saddened by the events that occurred in the Loop Saturday evening and are in communication with the Chicago Police Department and other entities,” Edwards said. “Our Chicago Loop Alliance ambassadors and unarmed security remained vigilant of the situation throughout the night.”

The groups of youth gathering downtown appeared to be a cause-and-effect reaction to three teenagers injured in two separate weekend shootings. A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition after they were shot in the Loop Saturday night, Chicago police said. The boys were standing in a crowd of people when they were shot by an unknown gunman. The 16-year-old had a gunshot wound in his right arm, and the 17-year-old had a gunshot wound in his left leg, police said.

Story continues

A 14-year-old boy was shot near 31st Street Beach Friday night, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

Police said Monday morning the investigations into the shootings are ongoing.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson spoke on youth in the city in separate statements Sunday.

Lightfoot said the “city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct. Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home.”

Johnson said the disruptive behavior is “unacceptable and has no place in our city” and added the importance of creating “spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors.”