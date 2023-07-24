Algeria wildfires: Fifteen killed and thousands evacuated

Parts of Algeria were hit with wildfires in August 2022

At least 15 people have been killed and thousands evacuated after wildfires broke out across Algeria, the country's interior ministry says.

Outbreaks of 97 wildfires were recorded across 16 provinces affecting forest, crops and farmland on Monday.

Around 7,500 firefighters were working to bring the blazes under control, authorities said.

Twenty-six people were also injured and 1,500 evacuated from their homes in Fenaia, Bejaia, Zbarbar and Bouira.

The most extensive fires, in the mountainous Kabylie region to the east of Algiers, spread to residential areas in the coastal towns of Bejaia and Jijel, fanned by high winds.

Northern Algeria has been experiencing a record heatwave in recent days, with temperatures reaching 48C.

Algeria's Meteorological Office has warned that temperatures of more than 48C are likely to continue until the end of the month in the north of the country.

Since the heatwave began, electricity consumption in Algeria is reported to have reached the highest level in the country's history.