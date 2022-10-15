Fifteen-year-old boy fatally shot on New York City subway

A 15-year-old boy was killed during an argument between two groups of youngsters on a New York subway train, according to police.

Officials say that the teenager was fatally shot in the chest while riding a southbound A train in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday afternoon.

Chief Jason K Wilcox said that following the shooting a passenger got the victim off the train at the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue subway station, where two Transit Bureau officers rushed to help.

Emergency workers tried to resuscitate the victim, who was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Wilcox said that an investigation “is showing that this was not a random act of violence.”

“We’ve seen a lot this year, where disputes quickly lead to verbal arguments, and then quickly lead to physical disputes, confrontations that unfortunately have led to violence. So we’ve seen that again,” he told reporters.

A 15-year-old boy was killed during an argument between two groups of youngsters on a New York subway train (FOX5)

Investigators are looking at surveillance footage to identify the suspects but no arrests have yet been made.

Authorities say that the killing is the eighth in the city’s subway system in 2022. Data shows that between 1 January and 9 October 2021 there were six killings.

Police say that it is also the third homicide to take place in the subway since 30 September.