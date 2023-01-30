Fifteen-year-old boy shot near Providence park on Saturday night

PROVIDENCE – A teen who was shot Saturday night in the Olneyville neigbhorhood has been treated at Hasbro Children's Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, according to Providence police.

Investigators have identified a few suspects in the shooting, Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin said Monday.

The 15-year-old was walking on Florence Street near Joslin Park at about 10:30 p.m. when a car sped past, Lapatin said.

Someone in the vehicle fired one shot that hit the teen in the chest, Lapatin said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Teen in drive-by shooting near park in Providence