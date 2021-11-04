Fifteen-year-old charged with attempted murder after school bus stop shooting

A 15-year-old was charged with attempted murder after he shot and seriously injured a man waiting for his 9-year-old cousin to get off a school bus in Bridgeport Wednesday, police said.

The teen was behind the wheel of the getaway car — which had been stolen — at the time of his arrest, they said.

He was taken to the juvenile detention center in Bridgeport after being charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and other felonies, police said.

The wounded man, who is 19, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, they said.

According to police, they received multiple calls shortly after 4 p.m. about a man who had been shot at Trumbull and Reservoir avenues. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police got the license plate number of the suspect’s car, relayed it to the regional Auto Theft Task Force, and officers found the car. They tried to stop it, but the driver did not pull over, police said, and the chase was on.

Police said the car eventually stopped on State Street, and the 15-year-old driver was immediately taken into custody. The 19-year-old passenger, Carlos Matos of Bridgeport, ran away but was later found hiding in a nearby back yard.

Through interviews, investigators learned that the wounded man had been waiting at the corner of Trumbull Avenue to get his 9-year-old cousin off the school bus when he was shot, police said.

In addition to patrol officers, detectives and members of the auto theft task force, the state’s attorney’s office, the department’s ID Unit and its information, or Fusion Center, helped make the arrest.

