Fifteen Shaheds destroyed, no casualties reported after Russian drone attack

Russia launched a series of kamikaze drone attacks across Ukraine in the early hours of Nov. 19. No casualties have been reported thus far.

Debris damaged several houses in Cherkasy Oblast. In Kyiv Oblast, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Air defense systems stationed around Ukraine’s capital Kyiv successfully intercepted and destroyed a significant number of incoming drones.

The Air Force subsequently confirmed the destruction of 15 drones, and that air defense systems were active in three oblasts.

