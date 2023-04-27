What the Fifth Amendment says about due process and eminent domain | Opinion

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

“…(n)or shall be compelled to be twice put in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.”

Books and treatises have been written about the Fifth Amendment, which applies to the states pursuant to the Fourteenth Amendment. Rights provided to all persons in accordance with the final clauses of the Amendment are:

The right not to be compelled to be a witness against oneself in a criminal trial, which is commonly called “taking the Fifth” in everyday language. The right to be afforded “due process of law” in all criminal and civil proceedings. The right for “just compensation” or payment when private property is taken for public use.

Not guilty verdict versus innocence

In a criminal trial, state or federal, the prosecutor (district attorney (DA), State’s Attorney, or U.S. Attorney) bears the burden of proof against the accused “beyond a reasonable doubt” and to a moral certainty.

The defendant on trial has no burden, including the decision whether to testify, in the trial. Further, the prosecutor cannot comment on the defendant’s choosing not to testify.

Such a comment, directly or indirectly, could warrant a mistrial. If the judge or the jury has a “reasonable doubt” that the government did not prove any element of a crime charged, then the defendant should be found not guilty.

A not guilty verdict is not indicative of innocence. It means the government did not meet its burden on that charge.

Due process applies to both criminal and civil matters. Due process requires that all individuals are treated fairly and equitably.

Legal issues must be resolved and decided based on established principles, procedures, and rules.

What is 'just compensation' from the government?

“Just compensation” refers to the concept of eminent domain or when the government, federal or state, takes a person’s property for public use.

The first step is to determine if property has been taken, either by a direct taking or indirectly by action of the government.

If the government takes your property, then you are entitled to be compensated for it; and usually such takings will warrant a jury trial. You would be entitled to fair market value for your property.

Due process requires fair and consistent rules and equal treatment for all.

We shall continue in a future article with a discussion of the Sixth Amendment. Please read and study our Constitution. It is time well spent.

Paul G. Summers, lawyer, is a former appellate and senior judge; district attorney general; and the Attorney General of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers resides in Holladay and Nashville.

