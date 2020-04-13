On its Fifth Anniversary, ALLPCB One-Stop Electronic Finished Product Solution Launched

HANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 1, 2020, the parent company of ALLPCB, Jiepei (Hangzhou) Information Technology Co., Ltd. celebrated its 5 year anniversary.

In the past five years, its rapid development has attracted a lot of attention, after ALLPCB.com, the independent foreign trade station was officially launched on May 16, 2016, as its development was quick to take off.

On its 5th anniversary, ALLPCB One-Stop Electronic Finished Product Solution was formally released.

Since founding, the goal of the ALLPCB is to become a powerhouse in the industry. The upgrade path is PCB - PCB Assembly - Finished Products.

That is to say, when users want to design and develop an electronic product, what they need to do is place an R&D order at ALLPCB.com. The online platform will respond quickly and integrate the supply chain, aggregating its multiple factories to manufacture and produce products collaboratively, ultra-fast and at lower cost.

To realize its strategic goal, ALLPCB invested and built its own Intelligent Manufacturing System.

On February 4, 2018, "Multi-module Wuji IOCT Intelligent Manufacturing System" was formally unveiled, further exploring smart factories based on intelligent manufacturing.

On May 22, 2018, "AI (Artificial Intelligence) Production Scheduling System" was launched, ALLPCB stepped forward with independent research & development (R&D) capabilities, to establish and upgrade its own smart factory.

With the help of advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing and application of Internet of Things (IoT), all procedures (procurement, transaction, production, services, etc) can be processed online at ALLPCB.com. The time was ripe for a one-stop electronic finished product solution.

ALLPCB one-stop electronics manufacturing service can 1) provide electronic equipment manufacturers with procurement from agency components, circuit board supply, design and application of built-in electronic equipment; 2) Provide and solve the whole process of electronic consumer products to the assembly of electronic circuits. At the same time, it is equipped with warehouse logistics management, quality control and technical services.

Before the official launch of the one-stop solution, ALLPCB has provided one-stop solution service for over 100 well known brands, products containing smart home, office systems, smart travel, medical health and industrial equipment, etc.

ALLPCB will continue moving into the future equipped with collaborative manufacturing. The future developments and achievements of ALLPCB over the next five years will remain to be seen.

ALLPCB is an ultrafast PCB super factory as well as an Internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB Assembly and components sourcing. Since founding, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry by data-driven technology.

