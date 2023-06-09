Fifth arrest made in fatal off-campus party shooting at Frostburg

Jun. 9—CUMBERLAND — A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the May 7 shooting at a Frostburg rental property that killed a Westernport man and left three Frostburg State University students injured, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit.

Tanaz Antwon Taylor, of Baltimore, was arrested by members of the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team at a private residence in Baltimore. A warrant had been issued for his arrest, authorities said Thursday.

Alexander Ramon Redondo, 20, died of his injuries at UPMC Western Maryland following the 12:10 a.m. shooting that occurred during a party at the off-campus property.

Taylor, who was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Arrested previously and being held without bond on murder and conspiracy to commit murder and related charges were:

—Benjamin Laurent Atyam, 21, who was taken into custody on May 16 on the FSU campus after being served a warrant by Frostburg State University Police.

—Javon Vinson Epifanio, 22, of Baltimore, who was arrested May 18 at a private residence in Baltimore on a warrant served by the Maryland State Police Apprehension Unit.

—Malik Nigel Lewis, 19, of Baltimore, and Daiquan Tyrone Raymond Guy, 21, an FSU student, who were arrested May 23 at separate residences in Baltimore by state police.

The incident also left two female FSU students with gunshot wounds. They were treated at UPMC Western Maryland and Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia, where they were reported in stable condition following the incident.

Police said a male FSU student was treated at UPMC Western Maryland later in the day May 7 when he arrived there by private vehicle. His injuries were reportedly not of a life-threatening nature, police said.

Police reportedly became aware of a fifth victim who suffered a grazing gunshot wound and came forward during the investigation. That victim did not seek medical treatment.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.