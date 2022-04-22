Fifth Avenue Open Street Returns Saturday With Earth Day Event

PARK SLOPE, BROOKLYN — With the promise of balmy spring days in the forecast, Park Slope's popular Open Street is returning to the neighborhood this weekend.

The Open Street, which closes 15 blocks of Fifth Avenue to cars between Bergen and 16th streets, will return Saturday, for what organizers say is its most exciting season yet — starting with a day-long (belated) Earth Day event.

Local community groups and representatives will set up at the Old Stone House and Washington Park, on Fifth Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and host an array of activities, from plant sales to live music performances plus presentations on sustainability.

The Earth Day event is the first of many at the popular Open Street, which is slated to have a stacked calendar from April through Oct. 29 (when the street closes for winter), including a pride festival, magic show and salsa party (among others).

Organizers, though, are asking for help to keep the operation going in its bigger-and-better third year.

A community fundraiser, which has raised about $11,300 of its $30,000 goal, will raise funds for crew needs (like radios and vests), signage, barriers, and hiring extra crew members for events.

"[We] will be receiving some funds from the city, however it won't be enough," organizers wrote on the Open Street fundraising page, adding that supporting the Open Street (which is managed by a non-profit) ensures that the s that the pedestrian boulevards stay safe and event-filled throughout the season.

The Open Street on Fifth Avenue first opened in 2020, when the city closed roadways to help New Yorkers dine and spend time outside during the coronavirus crisis.

Dubbed "The Other Fifth," the Open Street became a popular destination, staying fully operational even as the city struggled to keep other pedestrian boulevards open.

The space was such a success that it added blocks last season, and received extra resources from the city to open as a "supercharged" (so-called) Open Boulevard.

The Other Fifth will operate from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays in April, July, August, September, and October, and on Sundays in May and June (save from June 19, which is the Seventh Avenue Street Fair).

Find out more about the Open Street here and the Earth Day event here. Contribute to the Open Street fundraiser here.

