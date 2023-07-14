Fifth candidate running for St. Lucie County Sheriff

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A fifth candidate — the third Republican — has joined those intending to run for St. Lucie County Sheriff next year, elections records show.

After Sheriff Ken Mascara, a Democrat, was sworn in for a sixth term in January 2021, he said this term would be his last.

The latest entry into the race to replace him is Preston Michael DiFrancesco, a Republican who said he is a former St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy and Fort Pierce police officer. He filed paperwork in May with the Supervisor of Elections office.

Preston Michael DiFrancesco

It’s not the first time DiFrancesco, 55, who said he works in the construction business, has made a bid for sheriff. He was defeated by Robert Grande in the 2008 Republican primary.

As part of getting on the ballot for sheriff, a candidate must either pay a qualifying fee of 6 percent of the salary of the office or obtain signatures on petition forms of 1 percent of the total number of registered voters in the previous general election, records show.

The deadline to submit signatures on the petitions to the Supervisor of Elections is May 13, 2024, records show. This qualifying period runs June 10 to June 14, 2024.

“My goal is to make sure St. Lucie County is safe, and I care about the citizens, taking care of the county,” DiFrancesco said. “I don't want to have anything to do with politics.”

DiFrancesco said he worked for the Sheriff’s Office for a year in the late 1990s as a corrections deputy before becoming a Fort Pierce police officer, starting in 2000. He worked there in both fulltime and reserve capacities until about 2013, he said.

“I ran in 2008. I didn't think I would beat Mascara. I just wanted to get my name out there, and ... it's something I've always wanted to do,” DiFrancesco said. “I want to make a change in St. Lucie County, and I think I'd be a great sheriff.”

Being sheriff carries a four-year term and $199,348 annual salary to oversee a nearly $98 million budget and staff of 541 sworn deputies and 192 civilians.

DiFrancesco, who said his wife is a nurse at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, said interacting with the community and improving relationships with residents is important to him.

“I’ll be out on the road, making sure that the citizens are safe, making sure that my guys are doing what they need to do,” he said. “Being respectful when they have a traffic stop, making the citizens feel like they care.”

DiFrancesco listed $300 in contributions, according to the Supervisor of Elections website.

Other Republicans in the race include:

Interim Port St. Lucie Police Chief Richard Del Toro, who joined the department in 1999. He listed $232,940 in contributions, according to the Supervisor of Elections website. He has been endorsed by the International Union of Police Associations and the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association.

Richard Williams, who has a history in law enforcement and the military. He listed $205.65 in contributions, according to the Supervisor of Elections website. Williams, who has declined to speak with TCPalm, unsuccessfully ran against Mascara in the 2016 Democratic primary. He switched parties and was unable to defeat Kevin Carter in the 2018 Republican primary.

Democrats seeking to become sheriff include:

Indony Pierre Jean Baptiste, who lost a Port St. Lucie City Council primary bid last year and said he has experience with the state Department of Corrections and sheriff’s offices in Indian River County and Virginia. He listed $2,900 in contributions, according to the Supervisor of Elections website.

Steven Giordano, a former St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy. He listed $200,100 in contributions, all loaned to himself, according to the Supervisor of Elections website.

Former St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brian Hester, a Democrat, withdrew his candidacy in April 2022, records show. He cited family issues, and earlier this year announced that he accepted a county administrator job in South Carolina.

Cody Brown, a Republican, withdrew his candidacy in December 2022, records show. Brown, in an interview for an April TCPalm article, said he had to attend to some family issues that required his full attention.

