Fifth column or useful idiot? Hungary’s Orban blocks €50 billion in EU aid for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked €50 billion ($55 million USD) of aid to Ukraine after shooting down the EU budget that included the medium-term aid program for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel announced at the end of the EU leaders’ negotiations.

“The discussion was not only about financing for Ukraine. EU leaders were presented with a ‘mega package’ for adoption, which included funding for supporting Ukraine, expenditures for migration programs, financing for the EU Solidarity Fund, and defense,” Michel said.

“The results of the night shift: a veto on additional money for Ukraine,” wrote Orban on X (Twitter).

”We will return to this issue at the European Council next year, well-prepared,” he added.

“I can inform you that 26 leaders agreed on the (budget negotiation),” stated Michel.

“I should be very precise. One leader, Sweden, needs to consult its parliament, which is in line with the usual procedure for this country, and one leader (Orban) couldn’t agree.”

