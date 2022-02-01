Fifth defendant enters plea, sentenced in 2020 burglary that led to police dog's death

Feb. 1—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The fifth person involved in the burglary that led to the death of Johnstown Police Department police dog Titan one year ago entered a guilty plea on Monday in Cambria County court.

Sean Robertson, 26, of New Hamilton, Mifflin County, entered a guilty plea to burglary and possessing instruments of a crime before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Robertson's attorney, Michael Filia, told the court that Robertson was already in police custody when Titan was sent to look for other individuals who were hiding from police during the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnstown police found "stations" and tools burglars were using to sort, cut and disassemble metal for scrap inside a warehouse on Nov. 22, 2020, during their search.

The complaint said that the group illegally entered the Maple Avenue warehouse and planned to steal copper and other metals from the space. A Ford pickup truck with a trailer at the rear was backed into the warehouse to haul away scrap.

All five individuals were caught inside the building early, but Titan died during the search after falling down an elevator shaft in the building.

At the time of the incident, police said the building had no electricity and police officers were using flashlights to navigate their way through the space.

Titan was the partner of Officer Brian Stevens and served with the Johnstown Police Department since 2014.

Four other individuals were also charged in the crime.

MaKayla McCarty, 23, of McVeytown, Mifflin County, who had entered a guilty plea to burglary, resisting arrest and possessing instruments of a crime in November, was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years of state probation by Krumenacker on Dec. 18.

Corey McCarty, 25, Derrick McCarty, 28, and Robert McCarty, 58, all of McVeytown, entered guilty pleas to burglary, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possessing instruments of a crime before Krumenacker in November.

Due to having a prior record, Derrick McCarty was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in a state correctional institution and three years of state probation.

Corey McCarty was sentenced to five years of state probation because he did not have a prior record before the incident.

Robert McCarty was sentenced to 10 years of state probation.