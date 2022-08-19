Fifth defendant sentenced after investigation of unlicensed assisted living facilities

A Baltimore man is the fifth person sentenced after a probe into illegal assisted living facilities that investigators say were overcrowded and sometimes had deplorable living conditions.

Troy Desante Brown, 47, was sentenced this month to a three-year suspended prison sentence and five years of probation for theft for his role in the operation of an unlicensed facility, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said.

In a separate case in Baltimore city, Brown had pleaded guilty to operating an unlicensed assisted living facility, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, embezzlement, and public assistance fraud. He was sentenced to 10 years, all of which were suspended except for time already served, and placed on probation for five years.

Brown’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The attorney general’s office’s Civil Division began investigating Neiswanger Management Services LLC, which operated five nursing homes throughout Maryland, for violations of the Patients’ Bill of Rights and the Maryland False Health Claims Act in 2015.

Investigators found that the company was unlawfully discharging their nursing home patients to unlicensed assisted living facilities and homeless shelters in the Baltimore area.

Three years later, the company settled with the state, and agreed to pay $2.2 million to the state and stop running nursing facilities.

The AG’s Organized Crime and Medicaid Fraud Control units of the Criminal Division then began a criminal investigation into the operators of those unlicensed assisted living facilities. Investigators said the operators exploited the disabled residents of the facilities, and found some evidence of abuse and neglect. Searches at several facilities in 2019 found some “overcrowded homes and, in some instances, deplorable living conditions, including bed bugs and mice,” the office said.

“These individuals contributed to the abuse, neglect, and deplorable living conditions suffered by many vulnerable adults, including NMS’s former patients,” Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “We hope that these prosecutions send a clear message to others who are charged with the care of vulnerable members of our community that our office will not tolerate financial or physical abuse of our neighbors and family members.”

Four other defendants who faced similar charges also received probation.