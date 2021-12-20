Fifth deputy arrested and fired in sheriff's office jail contraband investigation

A fifth deputy has been arrested in relation to the jail contraband investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Davion Deboskie was charged with violation of oath by public officer and unlawful street gang activity. He was fired effective Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, Deboskie was hired by the agency on July 10, 2021. He joins four other deputies arrested and fired following an investigation into contraband at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

An investigation was launched after information was received about inmates in one of the detention pods who were in possession of cellphones and other contraband. A jail-wide sweep yielded 23 items:19 shanks, which are homemade knife-shaped weapons, four clubs, two cellphones, one phone charger and 44 pills were seized during a sweep of the jail.

Keep reading:

Four deputies – Jaquan Tyreez German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella Onyaa Anthony and Jackie Jamal Campbell – were arrested and charged in the investigation. Piper, Anthony and Campbell have been released on bond after being charged with violation of oath by public officer.

German remains in jail after bond was denied last week. German is accused of taking money between Nov. 21 and Dec. 8 to bring marijuana and methamphetamine to the jail for members of the gang Loyalty Over Everything.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is still active. A total of 10 sheriff's office deputies have been arrested in Richmond County this year.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Fifth Richmond County deputy arrested, fired in jail contraband scheme