Fifth District Court of Appeals upholds theft in office conviction of former Dover mayor

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The Fifth District Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen on a theft in office charge.

The ruling was issued on Tuesday.

Homrighausen was convicted in November 2022 in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court of theft in office, dereliction of duty and four counts of soliciting improper compensation related to fees he collected for officiating at weddings. He appealed his conviction to the Fifth District Court of Appeals in February 2023.

At a hearing in Cambridge in September, the former mayor's attorneys argued the trial court made several errors. First, they argued that because the city of Dover had no legislation establishing fees for weddings, the city had no claim on the money Homrighausen received for performing weddings. Therefore, his conviction on theft in office and dereliction of duty charges should be reversed.

Nick Homrighausen, and his father, Richard P. Homrighausen, former mayor of Dover, listen to oral arguements in his appellate case brought before the 5th District Court of Appeals, Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Guernsey County Courthouse.

Second, they argued that conviction on theft in office and dereliction of duty charges preclude Homrighausen being found guilty of soliciting improper compensation. For Homrighausen to be convicted of theft in office, he had to lawfully receive money on the city's behalf. To convict him of soliciting improper compensation, he had to unlawfully receive money on his own behalf.

The appeals court judges overruled Homrighausen's attorneys and upheld the decision of the Common Pleas Court.

Regarding the fees, the court ruled that the evidence from the trial established that Homrighausen knew he was not entitled to keep the money.

The judges also ruled that the two verdicts are not mutually exclusive.

The ruling was signed by Judges Patricia A. Delaney and John W. Wise. The third judge who heard the appeal, Andrew J. King, concurred in part on the decision and dissented in part.

"In my view, the city was not the 'owner' of the fees he collected," King wrote. "I also conclude that the newlyweds appeared to receive proper consideration for their fees and were not unlawfully deprived of their property."

Homrighausen did not respond to a call for comment.

