Fifth DWI sends Mankato man to prison

Aug. 3—MANKATO — A Mankato man will spend at least three years in prison following his fifth DWI conviction.

Mike Alan Pooley, 46, pleaded guilty to felony DWI in June and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A state trooper stopped Pooley for going 20 mph over the speed limit on a Blue Earth County highway in April 2020. He failed field sobriety tests and a drug test showed he had methamphetamine in his system, according to a court complaint.

Pooley was sentenced to 57 months in prison with credit for nearly three months already served. He'll be eligible for release in July 2024.

Pooley has been in prison since mid-July, when stayed sentences on drug possession charges were executed following his DWI guilty plea. Those shorter sentences are being serviced concurrently to the new, longer sentence.