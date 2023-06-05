Fifth — and final — suspect arrested in the Hollywood Beach shooting that left 9 hurt

All five of the suspected gunmen involved in the Hollywood Beach Memorial Day shooting are now behind bars — ending a week-long hunt for the alleged shooters.

Lionel Jean Charles Jr., the last suspect on the lam, was arrested Monday afternoon by Hollywood police. He’s facing one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

18 yr old Lionel Jean Charles Jr. is now in custody @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/TYRQeyhNDx — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) June 5, 2023

Ariel Cardahn Paul, the fourth suspected gunman, was located Sunday night, a day after U.S. Marshals and Hollywood detectives found Jordan Burton, who was also on the run. Paul and Burton are facing the same charges as Charles.

Morgan Deslouches (left) and Keshawn Paul Stewart (right) were arrested on gun charges in connection to the mass shooting at Hollywood Beach that left nine injured on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023.

Two 18-year-olds were arrested last week a few blocks away from the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk — Morgan Deslouches of Hollywood and Keshawn Paul Stewart of Dania Beach.

“This senseless act of violence has serious consequences under the law and they will have to face these charges and answer for the injuries they caused,” Hollywood police asserted in a statement.

A Hollywood Police Car sits parked on the 1200 block of North Broadwalk near the Hollywood Beach Theatre police have responded to reports of multiple people shot during Memorial Day weekend at Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Toddler caught in the crossfire

As for the nine people injured in the shooting — which included four children — seven of the victims have been released from the hospital, while the other two remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Among the victims was a 16-month-old boy named Amari, who was shot in the foot.

“It’s still hard to see him go through this,” Barbara Engel, Amari’s mother, told Local 10. “As a very active 1-year-old who just began walking, he should be experiencing his first moments.”

Anyone with tips should contact Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the FBI at fbi.gov/hollywoodbeachmemorialdayshooting.