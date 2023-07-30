Fifth-grade teacher accused of child sex crimes in Cumberland County

A Cumberland County elementary school teacher was arrested this week on allegations he molested a sleeping teen.

Darrell James Tyner, 53, is charged with two counts related to child sexual abuse including a charge of second-degree sex offense, according to court records. The warrant alleges Tyner entered the 14-year-old girl's room as she slept, and with his penis exposed, lifted her shirt and touched her breast. The child's mother allegedly caught Tyner in the act, the warrant states.

According to the bail paperwork, Tyner has been a teacher for Cumberland County Schools for 17 years. Salary data from the school district shows he worked at Montclair Elementary School. Tyner is listed as a fifth-grade teacher in the staff directory on the school website.

Attempts to get information from the school district on Tyner's employment status were unsuccessful Thursday and Friday.

Tyner surrendered on the warrant at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and was released the same day on $50,000 unsecured bail, meaning he wasn't required to post any money to secure his release, the court records show.

He did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Teacher arrested for child sex crimes in Cumberland County Wednesday