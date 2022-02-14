Fifth-grade teacher hid camera disguised as charger in staff bathroom, NY police say

A middle school teacher is accused of hiding a “covert camera” in a staff co-ed bathroom that captured photos and videos of several faculty members undressing, police in New York said.

The device was “disguised as a cell phone charger” at Sand Creek Middle Schoolin Albany. The school district canceled classes on Feb. 14 as a result of the camera’s discovery, according to the Colonie Police Department.

Fifth-grade teacher Patrick Morgan, 57, was taken into police custody on Feb. 14 and charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, the department said in a news release. It added he was identified as “responsible” for placing the camera in the bathroom based on camera footage.

Authorities were notified of the “suspicious device” on Feb. 11 and many of Morgan’s coworkers, male and female, were unknowingly recorded “in various stages of undress,” police said. “There is no evidence that any videos were taken of students.”

Morgan has worked for the South Colonie School District for 28 years, according to the release.

He “was placed on administrative leave and is not working on school grounds,” district superintendent Dr. David Perry said in a statement to the school community on Feb. 14.

The police investigation is ongoing to identify other potential victims, to “determine if these videos have been distributed” and to search for other possible hidden cameras, the department said. It added that Morgan’s home would be searched by law enforcement.

Authorities said they’ve checked the school “thoroughly” and don’t believe more hidden cameras are inside the building.

“We understand that news like this may generate mixed emotions and many questions within our school community,” Perry wrote to the school community, adding that the district will “share information as it becomes available.”

The Colonie Police Department urges the public “to remain vigilant, especially when utilizing public restrooms or dressing rooms.”

“Inexpensive cameras like the one used here are readily available at many online retailers, and are covert enough to blend in and not be noticed.”

Story continues

Authorities advise reporting a hidden camera to police or building management “so it can be examined and deemed innocuous,” they said.

Morgan was to appear in court for an arraignment on Feb. 14, according to police.

‘Speechless.’ Middle-schoolers assault high school baseball coach, Texas video shows

Loaded gun found in classroom of NC teacher accused of sexual misconduct, officials say

Little league umpire brought crystal meth to baseball tournament in Texas, cops say

Substitute uses racist phrase toward Black student, prompting protest, MI video shows