Fifth grader accused of bomb threats at Sidney Middle School

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a fifth grader at Sidney Middle School is facing charges and it’s connected to a series of bomb threats at the school.

According to deputies, the fifth grader wrote a series of threats inside girls’ bathrooms at the school.

>> UPDATE: 2 injured in Springfield motorcycle crash

The first threat prompted a response from Lima and Allen County first responders. After the first, deputies started searching backpacks at the middle school, but did not find any threats.

This week a fifth grader was charged with disorderly conduct.

Superintendent of Sidney City Schools Bob Humble provided the following statement to News Center 7, “She is but one of the students involved. The other incidents are still under investigation. The student involved will face additional discipline from the district which can include up to and including expulsion for up to 80 days. We will follow all due process steps.”

>> ‘Lucky to be alive;’ Springfield homeowner recounts moments after car crashes into home

Humble adds that the school and the sheriff’s office have been working closely to find other students involved.

School officials said that due to the string of threats, for the rest of the school year at Sidney Middle School, bookbag searches will be made upon entering the building. They’re increasing law enforcement presence and will have scheduled restroom trips with a classroom teacher. It was also stated that no restroom breaks will be allowed between classes.

The school said they are reviewing the notes and handwriting to help determine who else may be responsible.