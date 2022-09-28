Fifth grader arrested

Sep. 27—A fifth grader at Cameron Elementary School told two other students he was going to shoot up the school.

It was reported by the students, investigated, and the boy was arrested and charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus, a news release said.

"School and school district leaders do not have an explanation as to why kids are making these statements regularly, but they will always be taken seriously and, if found to be true, the student or students will be arrested and criminally charged. We sincerely appreciate the students and staff members who have reported hearing these threats," the release said.