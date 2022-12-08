Beverly middle school student hospitalized after being struck by a car on the high school campus

A fifth-grader was hospitalized after being struck by a car at Beverly High School Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Beverly Police responded to the crash at 3:30 p.m. and found a middle school boy suffering from upper body injuries after being struck while walking along an access road on the high school campus. The student was transported to Beverly Hospital for treatment.

The adult male driver of the vehicle involved, a Ford sedan, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

Superintendent Suzanne Charochak has been in contact with the student’s family and the boy was reportedly in stable condition on Wednesday evening.

“Our thoughts are with our student, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery,” said Superintendent Charochak.

The incident remains under investigation by the Beverly Police Department, but charges are not expected.

