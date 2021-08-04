A fifth Idahoan faces charges in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. She lives in Boise.

A fifth Idaho resident is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Pamela Hemphill, a Boise resident, made her initial appearance in an Idaho federal court Tuesday afternoon, according to court records. She was assigned a public defender, and a judge granted her pretrial release during the hearing.

Hemphill’s federal charges were made public Tuesday, showing she faces four misdemeanor counts: violent entry or disorderly conduct; entering a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Capitol riot took place two weeks before Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day — on the day that Congress was certifying Biden’s victory — and was led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who spoke to the crowd that day and continues to repeat false claims of election fraud. The riot left several people dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and more officers there that day have committed suicide.

The mob of people, many of them armed, broke through doors, broke glass, knocked down barricades, stole items from the Senate chamber and from offices, and caused lawmakers to take cover after being evacuated.

Though Hemphill’s charges can be found online, the criminal complaint and statement of facts in her case were under seal as of Tuesday evening. Her case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia was also under seal as of Tuesday.

Despite the sealed documents, some of Hemphill’s actions on Jan. 6 are already known, as numerous videos posted online show her at the Capitol.

Hemphill posted videos on YouTube and live-streamed on Facebook before and on Jan. 6, though her YouTube channel and Facebook page were later deactivated.

In one video shared on Facebook and reposted before it was deleted from her page, Hemphill is recording just outside of a partly shattered Capitol door. She is heard telling another man that her “knees are broke” and that several people “walked over her.” She adds that she was one of the first people to get through the police barricade and later mentions Idaho.

“We broke the same glass in Boise, Idaho,” Hemphill told others near the damaged door. “In Boise, Idaho, we did the same thing.”

The broken glass is a reference to the Idaho Legislature’s special session that took place in August 2020, as angry spectators pushed their way into the Idaho House gallery, breaking a glass door on their way inside. State legislators, who were meeting to address issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming November election, allowed the spectators to stay.

After the Jan. 6 riot, Hemphill shared some of her videos with WUSA, a CBS-affiliated TV station in Washington, D.C., and talked to a reporter with the station. WUSA reported that Hemphill says she “made it inside the Capitol, but she claims was pushed in and got hurt before an officer came to help her.”

The WUSA report also mentioned that people warned Hemphill about posting videos of the riot online at the risk of being arrested.

Hemphill is the fifth Idahoan to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. She’s the third Ada County resident to face charges, joining Josiah Colt and Yvonne St Cyr, who were arrested earlier this year. Colt was arrested just days after the attack, and he pleaded guilty to one felony charge in a plea deal earlier this month. St Cyr was arrested in March and her case is still pending.

Duke Wilson, a Nampa man, was arrested in April. He was accused of assaulting police officers in a tunnel underneath the Capitol. Though a judge granted him pretrial release, Chief Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush said Wilson’s charges were more serious than the other Idahoans who were arrested.

Another Idahoan, Sandpoint resident Michael Pope, was arrested by federal authorities in February. His case is still pending.

Hemphill’s next court appearance will be through video on Thursday, when she will make her initial appearance in Washington, D.C., federal court.