Fifth member of Monmouth County family charged in Franklin bank robbery

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A 37-year-old Monmouth County man has been charged in a bank robbery last year in which four of his family members already were charged.

Ryan Gaboff, of Millstone, surrendered Tuesday at the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office where he was charged with second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

Gaboff was being held at the Somerset County Jail awaiting a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Around 2:08 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022, Franklin police received a call about a robbery at a bank on Route 27 in which a man wearing black shoes, pants, a shirt, mask, motorcycle helmet and goggles entered the business and demanded money from multiple bank tellers, according to the prosecutor's office.

The bank tellers turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the man who fled on a motorcycle, the prosecutor’s office said.

Franklin police searched the area for a suspect, and detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Michael Gaboff was identified as the suspect who allegedly robbed the bank, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigation revealed that Ryan Gaboff allegedly was a co-conspirator with his brother, Michael Gaboff, in the robbery. On Dec. 2, 2022, Michael Gaboff was arrested in Ocean and charged with second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the prosecutor's office.

The brothers’ parents Sharon Gaboff, 60, and Alan Gaboff, 66, and their brother Jesse Gaboff, 23, all of Millstone, were charged with third-degree hindering, the prosecutor's office said.

All five family members were previously charged in an Oct. 9, 2022, robbery of the TD Bank on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe.

Anyone with information relating to the Franklin bank robbery is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

