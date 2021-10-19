Fifth Oxford shooting suspect arrested

Oct. 19—OXFORD — The fifth suspect wanted in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting where more than two dozen shots rang out in east Oxford was taken into custody on Sunday.

Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said Deniero Buchanan, 26, was apprehended Oct. 18 and charged with for four counts of aggravated assault.

Oxford police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Pegues Road around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 12. Authorities say only one person was struck, and they received a non-life-threatening injury in the Oct. 12 incident.

Police had four men in custody by the afternoon of Oct. 13. De'Mond Campbell, 31, of Oxford, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. Shawntez Draper, 30, of Oxford was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon. Deshawn Lewis, 26, of Oxford was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Aaron Pomerlee, 25, of Oxford was charged with accessory after the fact.

Jones did not provide information on bonds or if the men had been arraigned in justice court.

