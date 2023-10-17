A fifth of prisons to free prisoners early because of overcrowding

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, to sign an agreement for 200 Albanian prisoners jailed in UK to return to Albania - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prisoners are to be released early from a fifth of the prisons in England and Wales in an attempt to ease the overcrowding crisis.

The Telegraph understands that Ministry of Justice (MoJ) officials have identified 25 prisons where offenders will be freed 18 days before their automatic release because they are so overcrowded.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures show nearly half of them are technically 100 per cent full with fewer than 10 spare places. They include prisons such as Leeds, Durham, Wormwood Scrubs in London, Lincoln, Coldingley in Woking and Berwyn in Wales.

Overall, there are fewer than 180 spaces left in the male prison estate and fewer than 600 remaining across all jails – male, female and youth institutions. Last week, the prison population hit a record high of 88,225, beating the previous high of 88,179 after the riots in 2011.

Governors at the 25 jails have been told to prepare for the first early releases of prisoners by the end of this week. It is expected between 30 and 50 could be freed then.

Anyone serving a life sentence, extended determinate sentence, or jailed for a serious violent, terror or sexual offence will be excluded. But some violent offenders could be released early if they are serving less than four years in jail.

It is the first time since 2007 that ministers have authorised an executive release scheme because the prisons are full. Labour freed 80,000 prisoners 18 days early over nearly three years until April 2010 to maintain a reduction of 1,200 in the prison population.

The MoJ has refused to say how many will be released or how long the temporary scheme will continue but, unlike the Labour scheme, they will remain on licence.

This could include requirements to wear an electronic tag, restrictions on contacting named individuals, living at a prescribed address, attending appointments and conditions on entering certain postcode areas. Breach of the conditions could lead to the offender being recalled to custody for the full second half of their sentence.

Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, will on Wednesday sign off an agreement with his Albanian counterpart Ulsi Manja for up to 200 of Albania’s most dangerous criminals to be deported from the UK to serve the rest of their sentences in Albanian prisons.

Meanwhile, Nicole Jacobs, the domestic abuse commissioner, warned plans to replace most sentences of under one year with alternative “punishments” in the community could put domestic abuse and stalking victims at risk unless the Government invested in safeguards.

“Many of those serving short sentences will be in prison for domestic abuse and stalking offences. The MoJ must seriously consider the safety of victims of domestic abuse and set out clearly how they will be protected,” said Ms Jacobs.

“We cannot guarantee safety unless these reforms are accompanied by strong investment in high-quality perpetrator interventions and support for victims and survivors, as well as robust safety planning measures. That includes police officers proactively tackling those who breach domestic abuse orders and any community sentences.”

