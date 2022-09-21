Fifth reported death at Southern Regional Jail

Sep. 21—A Wyoming County man died this weekend while incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County, making him the fifth reported inmate in a year's time to die while imprisoned at the jail.

Alvis Shrewsbury was in Southern Regional Jail for just under three weeks after turning himself in for a DUI charge, according to local media reports. He died Saturday under unknown causes.

Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, confirmed Shrewsbury's death with The Register-Herald on Tuesday without giving any additional details.

"(Shrewsbury's death) is under investigation so we don't make comments about any death that's under investigation," Switzer said. "It's protocol for any death whether it's intentional or accidental — any type of death is then referred to a law enforcement agency who then investigates."

Shrewsbury's death was first reported by WVVA, which obtained photos of Shrewsbury while on a video call with a family member. In the photo, taken roughly a week before his death, Shrewsbury is shown to have a black eye.

Family members also told WVVA that Shrewsbury had broken ribs, had difficulty breathing and hadn't had a bowel movement in over a week.

Public messages posts to Shrewsbury's Facebook page by friends and family express shock and heartbreak after learning about Shrewsbury's death.

"As long as I can remember there wasn't a soul that didn't love you, there wasn't a soul that you didn't make laugh with your silly ways, and there wasn't a child that didn't love you to pieces," wrote one family member on Saturday. "Never did I want or expect the phone call I received this morning ... I'm finding out little by little just how messed up that system is. The system that was supposed to protect you. I can honestly say I'm jealous of the angels because they get to see you smile, and me is all I have are memories. Rest in Heavenly Peace Uncle Alvis."

After news broke of Shrewsbury's death, Christian Martine, a Democrat running for the West Virginia House of Delegates, District 45, went live on Facebook from outside Southern Regional Jail calling for the Legislature to take action in light of this recent death.

"I think it's important that we come together as a state and fight for the treatment of those who are the most vulnerable in our community," Martine said.

Since September 2021, there have been reports of five inmates who have died while incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail.

On Sept. 4, 2021, Kyle "Steven" Robinson, 55, was found unresponsive in his cell after being arrested under a capias warrant, which often is issued when a person fails to appear in court or answer to a charge without just cause.

John Lewis Jarrell, 57, died on Oct. 24 after being in Southern Regional Jail for roughly a week. Jarrell had entered the jail on Oct. 18 on a capias.

Quantez Burks, 37, died March 1, less than 48 hours after being incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail.

A statement released by the WVDHS on March 1 described Burks as "combative" with staff prior to his death. According to preliminary results from Burks' autopsy released by the family's attorney, Burks died of a heart attack after experiencing blunt force trauma.

Richard "Ricky" Wriston, 45, was incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail and died a day later at Beckley ARH Hospital on March 14. An attorney for the family alleged that Wriston was the victim of medical neglect.

Given the recent death of Shrewsbury as well as other reports that have come out of the jail which detail deplorable conditions and inhumane treatment of inmates, Martine said he is urging Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session.

Conditions at Southern Regional Jail have prompted several attorneys in southern West Virginia to ban together to file a federal lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections.

Steven New, one of the attorneys involved in the suit, said he has claims from more than 100 individuals including current and past inmates and correctional officers who say inmates are living in unsafe conditions with cell doors that don't lock.

New said there have also been claims that inmates have been denied food, water and medical treatment as punishment.

Conditions at Southern Regional Jail were investigated earlier in the year by the state following several news reports that inmates were deprived of water, toilet paper and a mattress to sleep on.

The investigation, ordered by Gov. Jim Justice, produced a report at the end of April that concluded the allegations were false.

The official investigation was narrow in scope and did not address recent inmate deaths and allegations of abuse by family members of Robinson, Burks and Wriston.